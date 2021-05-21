Trucept Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) has released its updated financials for Q1 2021. The company has experienced another consecutive quarter of profitability, as Trucept reported revenues of $3.8 million for the period (an increase from 48.76 percent over the previous year).

CEO Norman Tipton said he extremely pleased with the results. "We are in an exciting period for Trucept," he said. "Our core business and subsidiaries continue to thrive and we are making progress on financial audits which will allow the company to uplist on the OTCQB."

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Trucept's professional services help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services

Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services

Payroll

Human resources and management

Employee benefits administration

Accounting support

Safety and risk management

About Trucept Inc.

