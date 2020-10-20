Tru Optik And TargetSmart Expand Audience Targeting Across Connected TV And Streaming Audio

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With only two weeks until Election Day, political campaigns are ramping up their advertising to influence voters in what is shaping up to be the most expensive election in modern U.S. history. The presidential, senate, congressional and local races are expected to result in a combined $11 billion in ads. To help ensure that campaigns are reaching the right audiences, today Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, an identity resolution leader across streaming and connected media, announced a partnership with TargetSmart to expand audience targeting across Connected TV (CTV) and streaming audio.

Young voters, upper-income households and multicultural audiences are over-represented among the growing legion of cord-cutters and "cord-nevers." According to MoffetNathanson, over 40% of voters in these groups are effectively unreachable via linear TV. Furthermore, concerns over COVID-19 have curtailed in-person campaign events and dramatically increased at-home streaming consumption. Engaging voters across connected TV and smart speakers, therefore, is paramount for political advertisers.

Tru Optik's Political Data Cloud enables advanced audience targeting for political and issue campaigns for CTV and streaming audio. TargetSmart's Digital Voter File combines the best-in-class voter file with a suite of digital and media products that allow clients to effectively connect with target audiences. Together with Tru Optik, TargetSmart clients can ensure that they are delivering the right message, to the right audience across any connected device.

With the Political Data Cloud, advertisers benefit from:

Advanced targeting at scale including party affiliation, past voting behavior, and propensity to donate — critical to both fundraising and persuasion tactics.

including party affiliation, past voting behavior, and propensity to donate — critical to both fundraising and persuasion tactics. Maximum reach as the Political Data Cloud is actionable across 80+ million U.S. homes.

the Political Data Cloud is actionable across 80+ million U.S. homes. Custom audience segments that enable precise targeting of desired voter groups and eliminates wasteful advertising "spill out."

that enable precise targeting of desired voter groups and eliminates wasteful advertising "spill out." Greater brand safety and consumer trust than messages appearing in a social media context.

than messages appearing in a social media context. Enhanced speed that makes data actionable in hours, not days or weeks.

"Enhanced with TargetSmart syndicated data, Tru Optik's Political Data Cloud allows advertisers to leverage advanced targeting capabilities to reach voters across both over-the-top (OTT) and streaming audio," said Michelle Swanston, who serves as Chief Client Officer at Tru Optik, a TransUnion company.

"Our goal is to help our clients connect with their target audience wherever they are and however they consume information. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, this partnership with Tru Optik gives our clients an innovative tool to connect with hard-to-reach voters, effectively and at scale," said Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart.

About Tru OptikTru Optik, a TransUnion company, identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph ™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale and accuracy. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com.

About TargetSmartTARGETSMART is the leading provider of political data that enables campaigns and organizations to successfully communicate with large audiences through personalized outreach. Their politically-focused approach combines consumer data, analytics, data integration and consulting solutions for microtargeted, multichannel marketing strategies. To learn more about TargetSmart visit: https://targetsmart.com/.

