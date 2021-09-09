Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Troy Sicotte as President of the Mountain Hardwear brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005294/en/

Troy Sicotte (Photo: Business Wire)

Sicotte is well-known to the Mountain Hardwear family, having served as Vice President of Sales for the past three years. During the search for a President, Sicotte co-led the team with Mike Parker, who together seamlessly transitioned the organization while still working remote. Now he will take the reins to lead the high-performing Mountain Hardwear team.

"Troy Sicotte is a modern, pioneering, and energetic leader with diversified experiences that will serve Mountain Hardwear well," said Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President for Emerging Brands. "We are happy and proud that Troy's internal promotion facilitates a smooth transition for the team and business."

"My last three years with Mountain Hardwear have been the best ones in my career because of the hardworking and passionate people that have made this growth possible," said Troy Sicotte. "I'm honored to now help lead the brand's continued global growth alongside these amazing teams in Richmond, Portland and abroad. Our focus on innovative mountain sport product and thoughtful distribution will optimally serve consumers and our retail partners across the globe."

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions through its portfolio of well-known brands, making it a global leader in outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the competative positioning of the Mountain Hardwear brand and its growth trajectory. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the company, including reports on Form 8-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005294/en/