Troy Keur Joins SecurEnds

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy brings over 25 years of experience in the IAM industry to his new role at SecurEnds. Troy most recently was at Simeio Solutions as their Advisory Sales Director. While at Simeio, Troy partnered with leading IAM vendors to drive modernization, optimization, and cost efficiency through professional and managed services. Troy has extensive leadership experience and has successfully launched new business regions at previous companies, growing them to multi-million-dollar organizations. Passion is a key attribute for Troy, through public speaking, client interaction or even water cooler conversation. IAM is a profession, and Troy is always looking to get better by continuing to invest in knowing more. He recently completed both his Identity Access Manager and Identity Governance Expert certifications from Identity Management Institute.

Troy Keur has joined IGA startup SecurEnds as Vice President of Sales and Strategic Accounts

As the VP of Sales and Strategic Accounts, Troy will be responsible for managing and growing revenue across the organization with added focus on large strategic accounts and coaching team members. He will be working closely with colleagues around the world and will be creating the sales execution strategy then driving the sales of SecurEnds' portfolio of products. Since starting the beginning of April, Troy has been interacting with product planning, engineering development, implementation team, customer success and is settling in to leading the sales team.

Personally, Troy is a husband and father of 3 amazing kids, and maybe a 4th if you include his Harley ElectroGlide. He loves spending time with the family outdoors whether hiking, out on the water, or riding the motorcycle. Troy and his wife are currently renovating their home in their free time and live in the Georgia foothills of Canton. Troy grew up in Michigan ( Go Blue) but has resided in Georgia for the last 30 years, so officially is a transplant.

Connect with Troy via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/troykeur/

SecurEnds: The Leading Identity Governance Platform

SecurEnds provides a cloud born Identity Governance solution that allows organizations to secure identities, protect against potential breaches, and meet security compliance. Using SecurEnds' platform, organizations can securely and effectively do Access Certifications, Access Requests, Identity Risk & Analytics and Cloud Identity & Access Management. More than 125 satisfied customers rely on SecurEnds to meet access controls for SOX, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST, and many other compliance audits.

Media Inquiries: Bethany Jones | 334-590-7602 | Bethany.Jones@SecurEnds.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troy-keur-joins-securends-301289203.html

SOURCE SecurEnds