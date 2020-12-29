Troy Dayton, CFA Joins Capital Insight Partners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insight Partners, LLC announced today that Troy Dayton, CFA has joined the firm as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Troy has over two decades of experience managing assets. He worked for Citigroup in London, Jurika & Voyles and Allianz Global Investors in the San Francisco Bay area. He then held successively higher positions rising to the level of Partner at Denver Investments. Troy and his colleagues engineered substantial growth exceeding $2 billion in client assets prior to the sale of that firm. Most recently he served as Managing Director for Berg Capital Markets, LLC in San Diego.

"Troy's rigor in analyzing company financials and his ability to construct portfolios brings additional depth to our investment team," said Capital Insight Partners Chief Executive Officer Steve Nelson, CFA. "Uncertainty in the markets creates an opportunity for skilled portfolio managers like Troy to add material upside to our client's performance."

"It is exciting to join the highly capable team at Capital Insight Partners. The firm has a history of growth and a national presence. The team delivers performance and service to a limited clientele and I look forward to contributing to that endeavor," said Troy Dayton, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager.

About Capital Insight Partners, LLCCapital Insight Partners is a global multi-asset class portfolio manager working with high net worth families (minimum account $2 million), corporate retirement plans and institutions. The firm guides clients in the categories of strategy, portfolio management, fiduciary and legacy needs. Capital Insight also serves as a separately managed account (SMA) institutional manager for other financial advisors and their clients. More information is available at cipinvest.com.

