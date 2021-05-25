Troy Carter, Ben Silverman, And Ezekiel Lewis Among Members Of Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance To Release Statement On Wave Of Antisemitic Violence

The non-profit organization's executive committee released a statement stating that "an attack on one community is an attack on all our communities."

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance Executive Committee released a statement on behalf of the Alliance condemning an alarming wave of antisemitic hate and bigotry that has spread across America and the United Kingdom. The Alliance has vowed to use their platform to speak out against hate in all its forms, to urge unity amongst minority groups, and maintain that an attack on one community is an attack on all minority communities.

"As Black and Jewish entertainment industry leaders, we condemn the appalling explosion of antisemitic violence and rhetoric across America and Europe over the past week," the statement begins.

Troy Carter (Founder of Q&A), Ben Silverman (Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Propagate Content), Autumn Rowe (Songwriter, Artist, DJ), Alistair Goldsmith (Partner, Metropolis Music), Donna Caseine (EVP - Global Creative Director Reservoir), Brian Dobbins (Co-President of Artists First), Steve Rifkind (CEO of Spring Sound), and Ezekiel Lewis (EVP & Head of A&R | Epic Records) Markell Casey (Senior Director, Pulse Music Group), Zach Katz (Co-Founder and CEO, Raised In Space), Raye Cosbert - UK - (President, Chosen Music); are among 15 members of the initiatives Executive Committee to issue the joint statement Monday.

"In major hubs for our industry - including Los Angeles, New York and London - Jews eating out at restaurants, walking down the street, and driving their cars, have been targeted, physically assaulted, and sent to the hospital. Countless synagogues and Jewish businesses have been vandalized. Roving mobs have come to Jewish neighborhoods shouting vile antisemitic statements."

The statement references several high profile attacks on the Jewish community: An attack that targeted a group of Jewish diners in a Jewish neighborhood, an Orthodox Jewish man who was chased by assailants shouting from their vehicles, and a recording that captured an antisemitic motorcade in London.

STATEMENT

A list of all Alliance members can be found here: https://blackjewishentalliance.com/website-launch/

** Note - All organizations and companies listed are for affiliation purposes only.

ABOUT THE BLACK-JEWISH ENTERTAINMENT ALLIANCEThe Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance is the first initiative by Black and Jewish entertainment industry leaders dedicated to building bridges between their respective communities and countering institutional racism and antisemitism. To learn more, please visit: www.blackjewishentalliance.com

