OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), Total Outsourced Water™, today announced that it recently deployed its first Pondster™ brand modular lagoon treatment system at a Mobile Home Park (MHP) or trailer park, in Troy, Alabama. At the heart of the system is an innovative biofilm treatment process which holds promise as a core technology offering of the Company.

Troy, Alabama Mobile Home Park, open-air sewage lagoon, before and after just 8 days of treatment by OriginClear's innovative biofilm process Pondster™ brand, modular lagoon treatment system. (Photo: OriginClear)

After just eight days, the lagoon exhibited rapid improvement in water quality (see before and after image), which is continuing.

"It's just amazing the change in just eight days," said Claudia, a manager of the company that owns the Troy-based MHP. "It's tremendous. We did not anticipate changes as we were told between 30 and 60 days. And just to see what happened in eight days, we are extremely excited."

Claudia added, "If I could just give you an analogy as to how our experience has been over the last 8 days, imagine a soaking kitchen pan that was very oily and you have it with water. And all of a sudden you drop three drops of dish detergent and it starts bubbling. And all of a sudden it starts separating the grease. That's how it looks like on the surface from the duckweed. We obviously cannot tell you anything about the bacteriology levels and where they are right now, because they haven't tested. But visually just the duckweed removal is something amazing."

"We are excited to see Pondster take off like this," said Tom Marchesello, OriginClear Chief Operating Officer. "We plan to offer models for Mobile Home Parks, water features at housing developments, and animal farms for first-stage disinfection and clarification of manure effluent."

"The owners came to us having exhausted all other options for upgrading the lagoon," stated Daniel M. Early P.E., OriginClear Chief Engineer. "At the time, we were studying the treatment of lagoons using an innovative biofilm treatment process installed in a Modular Water Systems structural plastic tank system. We called it the 'Pond Monster,' or Pondster. Basically, the lagoon water circulates continuously through the treatment unit, where an aeration system provides the oxygen the biofilm of beneficial bacteria needs to grow and thrive. Over time, the lagoon water clears up as the biofilm system consumes the nutrients that the algae present in the lagoon need to survive, while at the same time releasing beneficial dissolved oxygen and bacteria into the lagoon, where the bacteria continues to purify."

"Like many other mobile home parks in America, this one was designed decades ago to collect its human waste in an open-air sewage lagoon located on the property," Early went on. "Operating essentially as a septic cesspool with no form of advanced treatment capability, the foul-smelling lagoon continually increased pollution concentrations to the point where it was no longer in compliance with increasingly stringent discharge permit limits as enforced by the State of Alabama. Faced with this daunting challenge, this MHP had to find a way to treat the lagoon so that its discharge water could be safely released into the environment ─ hard to do inexpensively."

Early further commented, "Making a sewer connection to the local public sewer utility was not an affordable option. The distance from the MHP to the city sewer was nearly a mile away and the connection would easily have cost $750,000 or more. This is a typical case of a water user being forced to treat their own waste water, which I encounter daily as a growing trend."

About OriginClear, Inc. OTC Pink: OCLN America's infrastructure is broken. And our government is spending nearly 100 billion dollars to fix the nation's 150,000-plus water systems; but runaway inflation is defeating that effort. So, local businesses are taking Direct Action to clean and recycle their own water. We're helping them "cut the cord," by developing outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a future digital currency to streamline payments. To learn more about OriginClear®, please visit our website at www.originclear.com.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable laws.

