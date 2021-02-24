Trov Mobility Partners With Zoom EV To Right-Size Coverage For Their New EV Car Share Program

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trov ( www.trov.com ), a global leader in embedded insurance technology, today announces the continuation of the company's expansion in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with Zoom EV ( www.zoom-ev.com ), a British e-mobility brand with an innovative approach to car sharing.

Zoom EV's new car share service will allow auto-dealer networks across the U.K. to showcase the benefits of EV ownership while also facilitating the monetisation of idle vehicles. Their technology enables dealerships to offer their inventory to interested, vetted individuals on a variable-term basis.

With the help of Trov's Mobility Insurance Platform powering a bespoke context-based commercial insurance program, managed by UK Insurance Business Solutions under the NIG brand within the Direct Line Group, vehicles on the Zoom EV car share platform are fully covered while in use - reducing the risk for both the dealership and the renter while also providing cost-efficient coverage.

"The team at Zoom EV are experienced, innovative and truly inspiring and we're delighted to match those qualities by developing a unique insurance programme that links the Trov technology with the ZoomEV operational platform. At the same time, it has been a pleasure to support them as they do their part to fight climate change by encouraging EV use and adoption across the nation" comments Ed Axon, Global Head of BD at Trov.

"We're excited to work with Trov to offer insurance to our EV sharing community. By reducing the risk for our users, we're eliminating yet another barrier to entry for EV adoption and taking a step towards a more sustainable future for travel in the UK," said Greg Fairbotham, CEO & Founder of Zoom EV.

ABOUT TROV:Trov is a global leader in embedded insurance for digital brands and new mobility services. Its Mobility Insurance Platform combines powerful software with flexible insurance products to solve the complex risk management challenges facing companies in emerging mobility and gig work. In addition to ZoomEV, Trov's customers include global enterprises such as Waymo (an Alphabet Company), PSA NA Car Sharing Solutions, Hyundai, Lloyds Banking Group, Sompo, and Suncorp, amongst many others.

Founded in 2012 by serial tech entrepreneur Scott Walchek, Trov is backed by leading VC's and strategic partners. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit our website .

ABOUT ZOOM EV:Zoom EV are a leading electric mobility-as-a-service provider in the UK with services that enable customers to get access to the essential services they need to run EVs and save money and enabling the flexible use of electric vehicles via their platform. Zoom EV's customers include Jardine Motors Group, Hendy Group, Lloyds Banking Group, and Cinch amongst others.

Zoom EV was founded by Greg Fairbotham in 2018 to play a leading role in the drive towards electric vehicles and the flexible use of such vehicles. The company also contributes 10% of its profits towards initiatives that remove plastics from our oceans.

For media inquiries please contact Deliberate PR

James Lloyd james@deliberate-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trov-mobility-partners-with-zoom-ev-to-right-size-coverage-for-their-new-ev-car-share-program-301234273.html

SOURCE Trov