Tropical Storm Henri May Disrupt Phone, Internet Service

The National Weather Service has issued a warning that Tropical Storm Henri's path is taking aim at southeastern New England. Hurricane watches issued this morning warn of surge flooding, rainfall, damaging winds, and dangerous marine conditions that could affect southern Connecticut.

Frontier is asking customers to prepare for possible short-term and extended disruptions of phone, video, and Internet service. Frontier crews and technicians are taking steps to prepare for the storm and safeguard facilities. Frontier monitors its network 24/7 and will begin any necessary restoration work as soon as safely possible. Customers may want to prepare by assembling a kit that includes mobile devices for backup communications, portable chargers, and a physical list of important places and phone numbers.

Customers may experience longer than typical wait-times for service calls and repair visits as Frontier, like other providers, expects increased weather-related help requests. Here are reminders for getting help:

Frontier's broadband router/modems are designed to reconnect automatically when electric power is restored following a power outage. If service does not automatically reconnect after power restoration, customers should first reboot their router/modems. This can be done by turning the modem's power off or by unplugging the device from the wall outlet, waiting 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in. Allow 2 to 5 minutes for the device to restart.

Customers can use Frontier's online contact page to connect via Live Chat, schedule a Call Back or get information on other support services. Chat with Frontier's customer care team via Twitter is available at @askFrontier.

For service disruptions, please call Frontier at 800-921-8101 for residential or 800-921-8102 for business customers.

To inform Frontier about a damaged pole, downed wire, or cable, please call 877‐486‐5667.

Please visit our emergency resource page at https://frontier.com/resources/emergency-preparation for more information.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

