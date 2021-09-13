Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Partners With Baltimore Ravens To Release New Ravens Smoothie

'Official Smoothie of the Baltimore Ravens' is just 99 cents with food purchase on Purple Fridays

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is proud to be working with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2021 football season, and excited to introduce the Ravens Smoothie, the Official Smoothie of the Baltimore Ravens.

The new — and of course, purple — smoothie, made with pineapple, blueberries and Gatorade Frost ® Glacier Freeze ®, is available daily through Jan. 9. On Purple Fridays, Ravens fans can purchase the smoothie at participating Baltimore-area Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations for just 99 cents with any food purchase (excluding sides and kids menu items) using the promo code Ravens21 when ordering in-cafe, online or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app.

"We're thrilled to work with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, offering Ravens fans a quick and convenient way to enjoy better-for-you menu items," said Kevin Rochlitz, chief sales officer with the Baltimore Ravens. "In adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming football season, we can't wait for the Ravens Flock to enjoy a refreshing Ravens Smoothie to help kick off their Purple Fridays."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has nearly 1,000 locations across the U.S. serving better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, including 21 participating locations in the Baltimore area.

"This is an exciting new alliance for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and it's a great way to celebrate with Baltimore fans who have really connected with our brand," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. "We look forward to joining our guests in supporting the team all season long with our Ravens Smoothie."

For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®️ Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with 990 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

Media Contact:Karina Cervantes karina@spmcommunications.com 817-329-3257

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tropical-smoothie-cafe-partners-with-baltimore-ravens-to-release-new-ravens-smoothie-301374742.html

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe