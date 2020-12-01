Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Announces Second Free Smoothie Donation To First Responders And Medical Professionals Nationwide

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is donating free smoothies to first responders and medical professionals for the second time this year. Starting on Giving Tuesday on December 1 and running through December 8, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees will once again deliver smoothies to frontline workers to thank them for selflessly caring for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to become a national brand, but my fellow franchisees and I remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever we can to support the communities we serve", said Nick Crouch, Co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group, the largest Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee. "Serving is in our DNA and we're excited to work together nationally for a second time this year to support the healthcare heroes in our communities."

After donating more than $1.4 million in smoothies to our nation's healthcare heroes and first responders in April, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees are doubling down on their efforts to spread sunshine across the country during the pandemic.

"We were thrilled to see the incredible response that followed our smoothie donation initiative in the spring and humbled by how our actions inspired others to join us in giving back to frontline workers" said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. "Giving Tuesday is taking on a larger role this year as our country continues to fight through the pandemic. Offering a momentary getaway is what we do best and something our nation's healthcare heroes could certainly use right now."

In addition to the smoothie donation initiative at the start of the pandemic, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe system donated $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund this past summer to continue its support of first responders.

