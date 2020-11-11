Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Announces New Menu Promotions And New App Just In Time For The Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, the franchisor of a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced a mobile app refresh just in time for this year's new seasonal menu item launch. Designed to provide a smoother guest experience, the new Tropical Smoothie Cafe ® App delivers exclusive rewards and promotions to elevate the digital and in-cafe experience, simplifying how guests order their favorites as well as new seasonal offerings.

Starting November 11, 2020 through January 5, 2021, guests can enjoy the brand new Cranberry Crisp Smoothie and Smoky-Cado Grilled Cheese, along with returning seasonal fan-favorites, including the Cranberry Truffle Smoothie, Smoky Mozza Grilled Cheese, and Classic Grilled Cheese, at more than 885 cafe locations nationwide.*

Drift Away on a Cran Holiday with Limited-Time Cranberry Smoothies

New Cranberry Crisp Smoothie : Cranberries, strawberries, pomegranate, cinnamon, whole-grain oats and nonfat vanilla yogurt.

: Cranberries, strawberries, pomegranate, cinnamon, whole-grain oats and nonfat vanilla yogurt. Cranberry Truffle Smoothie: Strawberries, cranberries, white chocolate and nonfat vanilla yogurt.

Strawberries, cranberries, white chocolate and nonfat vanilla yogurt. Both smoothies are served with an edible strawberry straw.*

Go Somewhere Warmer and Cheesier with Limited-Time Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

New Smoky-Cado Grilled Cheese : White American cheese, firehouse cheese blend, smashed avocado, bacon, and smoked tomato spread on toasted sourdough bread.

: White American cheese, firehouse cheese blend, smashed avocado, bacon, and smoked tomato spread on toasted sourdough bread. Smoky Mozza Grilled Cheese: Fresh mozzarella, white American cheese, bacon and smoked tomato spread on toasted sourdough bread.

Fresh mozzarella, white American cheese, bacon and smoked tomato spread on toasted sourdough bread. Classic Grilled Cheese: Cheddar and white American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

In conjunction with the new seasonal promotions, the new Tropical Smoothie Cafe ® App includes craveable rewards, exclusive offers, delivery and more loyalty benefits for both new and existing rewards members.

"Our number one priority at Tropical Smoothie Cafe is to provide a seamless guest experience, and through our app refresh, we're now able to engage and connect with guests in new, digitally-enhanced ways," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We're confident that the new app will continue to support our long-term goals to deliver convenience and accessibility, and we're excited to provide our most loyal fans exclusive access and special benefits throughout the holiday season and beyond."

All rewards members will enjoy the benefits within the app, including $5 in rewards for every 55 points earned, order-ahead options, special birthday discounts, and more. New rewards members who download the app will receive a free smoothie on their second purchase.**

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe® App is available to download on the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS). For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

*Available at participating locations, while supplies last. **Receive free smoothie reward after minimum purchase of $5. Must scan app in-cafe at time purchase or use app to order ahead for pick-up or delivery. May take up to 24 hours after first purchase for reward to appear. Must redeem reward prior to expiration date listed in app. Free smoothie reward will be applied to highest price smoothie ordered, up to a $7 value. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. Valid only at participating locations. Not valid with any other reward or discount, third party services, or online orders. Promotion ends December 31, 2021.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 885 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

