Trolli Invades Candy Aisle With New Buildable Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trolli®, the candy brand known for its fantastical neon world of delicious sour, sweet and fruity gummies, today announced the arrival of its latest other-worldly innovation: Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix.

The newest addition to Trolli's decades-spanning portfolio consists of its first "buildable" gummies, with each bag containing seven alien-themed shapes inspired by alien heads, space rings and alien bodies, in six fan-favorite flavors: strawberry, blue raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemonade and pineapple. The new Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix can be devoured in up to 216 unique and customizable combinations.

"Over the years, Trolli has shined its neon light in the darkness and consistently delivered delicious products for gummi-lovers of all preferences to enjoy, from our classic Sour Brite Crawlers to last year's launch of Sour Crunchy Crawlers," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for Trolli. "We can't wait for fans to get their hands on our new Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix, letting their imaginations run wild with over 200 flavor combinations before beaming the alien creations up to their final destinations: mouths and stomachs across the country."

MySpace Invasion

The innovation celebration doesn't stop in the candy aisle. Starting today, Trolli fans can visit MySpace to explore 216 Trolli alien profiles - each featuring one of the unique buildable flavor combinations - and search for various space-themed clues on the social site for a chance to score prizes such as:

$5,000 for a trip to visit Roswell, NM , the mothership of reported UFO activity (1 winner)

for a trip to visit , the mothership of reported UFO activity (1 winner) Lifetime supply of Trolli (1 winner)

Two bags Gummi Creations Martian Mix (500 winners)

Many Trolli fans are digital natives with a strong affinity for the late-90s and early-2000s, with MySpace being one of the first platforms on which they were able to digitally express themselves back in the day.

Given that, and Trolli's personification of its aliens as well-meaning but a little out-of-touch with what the humans of earth find popular in 2021 (they're not from here, after all), the "it" social media destination of yesteryear seemed the perfect site for their landing on this planet.

"Imagine our surprise when we landed at MySpace expecting to be right in the middle of earthlings' favorite online destination, looked around and didn't see anyone else hanging out," said a Martian Mix alien. "Oh, well - I'm sure they'll show up any minute. In the meantime, we'll just hang out and wait to carry out our mission to be eaten!"

Trolli Gummi Creations SweepstakesTo celebrate the brand's first ever physical-to-digital consumer experience, Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix is giving away 10 new Xbox Series S systems. Fans can enter to win one of the gaming systems by purchasing select packages of Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix and scanning the on-pack QR code to visit TrolliGummiCreations.com, where they can then upload photos of their 216 fun and quirky alien creations using the gummies in their Trolli packs. For each photo uploaded, fans will receive one (1) entry into the promotion.

Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix are available now at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners. To find out where to purchase a pack near you, visit Trolli's product locator and follow Trolli on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About TrolliFerrara's Trolli® has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. Trolli is a flagship brand of the Ferrara portfolio, growing 15.5% and over two times the category led by breakthrough innovations, including their classic Sour Brite Crawlers, Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Sour Crunchy Crawlers, Sour Brite Octopus, Squiggles, Peachie O's, Sour Brite Eggs, Sour Brite All-Star Mix, and more.

In Spring 2019, Trolli Sour Crunchy Crawlers won the highest-level honor - the "Best in Show Most Innovative Product Award" - at the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo. The award was based on a tasting panel of 20 judges comprised of leading retailers, wholesalers, trade media, trend spotters and food industry experts who evaluated more than 300 products before the show. Each product is evaluated based on innovation, taste, packaging and ability to sell.

About FerraraFerrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

