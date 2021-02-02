Trive Capital Partners With The Oscar W. Larson Company

CLARKSTON, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of the Oscar W. Larson Company ("Oscar Larson" or the "Company"). Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, Oscar Larson is a leading end-to-end equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services to fuel infrastructure and other customers across the Midwest.

"The Oscar Larson acquisition is another example of Trive partnering with a successful, founder-owned business," commented Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive Capital. "The Oscar Larson management team has built a great business with a reputation for fanatical customer service that we're excited to support through its next stage of growth."

Oscar Larson Chairman, Bruce Larson stated, "For the past 70 years, Oscar Larson's success has been a result of our relentless efforts to serve the customer. With Trive's financial backing and operational resources, we will be able to expand into new geographies and broaden our offerings to better meet the needs of our customers and increase the market share of our suppliers."

"With Trive, we have found a partner who shares our vision for the future of Oscar Larson," remarked Charlie Burns, President of Oscar Larson. "They not only recognize the value of our current customer base, but also see the immense opportunity ahead of us."

SideKick Operators, a strategic advisory firm for mission critical businesses, is a co-investor alongside Trive Capital and the Oscar Larson management team.

Cowen, a full-service independent investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the shareholders of the Oscar W. Larson Company.

About SideKick OperatorsFor more than 4 decades, the partners of SideKick Operators have been building long lasting and sustainable companies across North America. SideKick is a strategic firm investing in mission critical teams providing repair, maintenance, inspection and testing services. The company joins in partnership with business leaders to build national brand reputations through operational excellence. SideKick comes from a history with a deep-rooted appreciation for founder and family-owned businesses.

