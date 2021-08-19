Trive Capital Partners With Choice Health At Home

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its partnership with Choice Health at Home ("Choice" or the "Company").

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its partnership with Choice Health at Home ("Choice" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Tyler, TX the Company is a geriatric post-acute home health business that has historically served patients throughout Texas. The Company was founded in 2007 as a physical rehabilitation practice, but over the last 10+ years, the business expanded into home health and hospice, growing organically through geographic expansion, as well via M&A.

"Trive is excited to partner with Choice in its mission of serving patients and their families' needs at home across the continuum of care," commented Conner Searcy, Managing Partner at Trive Capital. "Choice's patient-centric culture and commitment to clinical excellence are critical to the Company's success, and we look forward to providing capital and resources to help Choice expand its reach."

Brad Wiginton, Managing Director at Trive, added, "Choice has an established track record of coming alongside home health and hospice businesses of all sizes and providing owners with the peace of mind that their business will continue to be managed with the highest standard of care."

Founder and CEO David Jackson commented "Trive's ability to provide senior debt, subordinated debt and preferred equity resulted in a streamlined transaction that provided high certainty of execution. Through our partnership with Trive, Choice has been able to accelerate the Company's growth, having closed seven add-on transactions since Trive made its initial investment in Choice in July 2020. Choice has also expanded its geographic footprint to include home health and hospice care in Oklahoma."

Trive's investment in Choice is in partnership with Coltala Holdings, a DFW-based holding company focused on investing in U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services. Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and CEO of Coltala Holdings, added "Trive and Coltala's shared culture and values create a powerful partnership in helping support Choice's continued growth, and we look forward to the opportunity to invest alongside the Choice team."

Choice is currently seeking opportunities to acquire additional home health and hospice businesses throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

About ChoiceChoice was founded in 2007 by David Jackson, a licensed physical therapist, with a vision to build a leading rehab, regional home health and hospice provider by focusing on quality patient services across the entire continuum of care. For more information about Choice please visit www.choicetx.com.

About Coltala HoldingsColtala Holdings is a DFW-based holding company focused on building businesses of significance, with a passion for operational excellence, continuous improvement, and authentic and principled business stewardship.

About Trive CapitalTrive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

