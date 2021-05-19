Trivago Joins Chelsea Football Club As Official Training Wear Partner

Trivago kicks off multi-year deal with fresh "Let's Go" partnership themeDÜSSELDORF, GERMANY— 19 May 2021 — Chelsea Football Club fans have always followed their club over land and sea. And now, after months of social distancing and lockdown, trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform and iconic travel brand, joins the Pride of London as the club's Official Training Wear Partner.

The multi-year partnership between these two international brands, which will begin following the club's final Premier League match, will see trivago feature across the club's training kit for the Men's, Women's, and Academy teams.

From Piraeus to Munich, supporters have travelled from across the world to be there for the best nights in the club's history. The partnership and integrated campaign, Let's Go, will bring together the best of football and travel in a uniquely Chelsea way. From television to curated content to once-in-a-lifetime experiences together, Chelsea and trivago are helping fans go further, bigger, and bolder.

Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence said: "We are all looking forward to that moment when we can travel freely again, whether that is to watch Chelsea or to have a long-awaited holiday away from home, so I'm really delighted to be welcoming trivago into the Chelsea family. With a global platform that is truly best-in-class, we will be proud to wear the trivago name on our Men's, Women's and Academy training wear."

trivago CEO Axel Hefer said: "When the opportunity to partner with Chelsea came up, we jumped at the idea. We at trivago are very passionate about football. For us, it is not just entertainment, it is part of our culture and daily life. Being with people who matter to us, experiencing exciting and unique moments together, exploring new destinations on away matches or huge victories in national and international competitions - football is bringing joy into our daily lives in a similar way travel does. We are excited to bring this to life with a smile-raising, heart thumping trivago twist in a uniquely Chelsea way - let's go!"Starting in July, fans around the world will be able to sign-up and participate in monthly Money Can't Buy experiences that you can't get anywhere else. These experiences will range from opportunities to meet the players, get coaching sessions from the Chelsea trainers and access to the exclusive trivago suite at the stadium. Information and sign-up for these opportunities will be on trivago and Chelsea's social channels and dedicated pages. For press imagery, please visit: here

# # #

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of December 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

About the Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the world's top football clubs, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and following that success by lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2013 and 2019. Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London's most central football club, based at the iconic 41,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed 'The Blues', the club has won five Premier League titles and also lifted the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup once and the Football League Championship once, in 1955. The 2013 Europa League triumph saw Chelsea become the first English club to win all three major UEFA competitions, and the first club ever to hold both the Champions League and Europa League at the same time.

In addition to possessing some of the world's most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since its opening in 2007, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and U18 Premier League national championships in 2017 and 2018. The Chelsea FC Women's team has also enjoyed plenty of success, winning the FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Cup double in 2015 and 2018, and lifting both the Women's Super League and FA Women's League Cup in 2020. The Chelsea Foundation is one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and people of all ages all over the world. Using the power of sport to inspire, motivate and educate, the Foundation is committed to providing a wide range of programmes to improve health, wellbeing and education both at home and abroad.

