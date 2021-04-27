Trivago Collaborates With TUI To Offer New Activities Feature

Travelers Will Have Access to more than 55,000 Experiences in over 1 00 Countries

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - April 27, 2021 - trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform, announced today a collaboration with TUI Group, the world's leading tourism group, to provide trivago users with direct access to more than 55,000 excursions, activities and tickets. As trivago's activities partner, TUI will power the new 'Activities' section on the trivago website.

trivago users will have direct access to a diverse portfolio of experiences, from guided tours and tickets for world renown landmarks and attractions, such as the One World Observatory, Colosseum and Harry Potter Studios, to unique activities, including sunset stadium climbs and double-decker bus dining. The majority of experiences will have immediate email confirmation and can be cancelled up to 24 hours before they start, offering peace of mind when booking.

"As we continue to diversify beyond the classic accommodation metasearch, we are excited to roll out our new 'Activities' offering in partnership with TUI," said Axel Hefer, trivago CEO. "As we emerge from the pandemic, we see a great desire to travel and experience life again. Along with our core offering, we will now offer customers a wealth of opportunities to get out and adventure again, no matter their interests or locations.""trivago is one of the world's leading online travel businesses and we are extremely proud to be the Activities partner," said David Schelp, CEO of TUI Musement, the Tours & Activities division of TUI Group. "As travel returns there will be pent up demand for new experiences, with tours and activities no longer an add-on, but a key element of the customer's overall vacation decision-making process. The digital solution we have provided to trivago helps meet this demand through enabling customers to conveniently access the best experiences around the world."

The 'Activities' offering is currently available in the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

About trivagotrivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of December 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries. About TUI Musement TUI Musement is a leading Tours & Activities business that combines a scalable digital platform with local service delivery in more than 140 countries worldwide. Available in all major holiday and city destinations to travellers around the world, including the 28 million annual TUI customers, there are currently more than 170,000 experiences, including excursions, activities, tickets and transfers. These are distributed through the Musement and TUI websites and apps, and B2B partners, including the world's leading OTAs, tour operators, cruise lines and travel companies. TUI Musement is one of the major growth areas of TUI Group. About TUI Group TUI Group is the world's leading tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI's share is listed on the FTSE 250, the benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange, and on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Germany. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 28 million customers, 21 million of them in the European national companies. The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 15 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company. Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development. The globally active TUI Care Foundation initiates projects that create new opportunities for the next generation.

