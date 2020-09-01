Triumph Group And Airbus Extend Partnership To Satisfy Recovering MRO Demand In Asia

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE: TGI] announced that its Triumph Aviation Services Asia (TASA) business and Airbus Industries have formalized a contract extension to continue TASA's provision of repair station services for a Proprietary Parts catalog encompassing more than 40,000 items. TASA is a subsidiary of Triumph Systems & Support and serves the Asia Pacific region.

"Our team is delighted to continue its longstanding partnership with Airbus and expand the value we bring through the increased scope of this contract," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems & Support. "With TASA in place as a single-source, fully integrated MRO provider based in Thailand, Triumph is able to provide unique advantages for our customers within the region. TASA has also maintained its full spectrum of operational services throughout the COVID-19 crisis and we are confident our reliable range of solutions will continue to be a strong asset for Airbus both now and in the long term."

TASA's baseline services catalog included flight control surfaces, rudders, elevators, and sharklets for the A320, A330 and A340 family. With the contract extension, TASA will continue these core services and also include a broad scope of continuous improvement workstreams in sales and support, engineering, on-site services, and logistics. The site's wide array of recent facility and capability upgrades will also benefit the agreement, along with the ability to leverage its EASA DOA Part 21J approval for nacelle components design and validation as needed.

Triumph Aviation Services Asia's capabilities include nacelle components, radomes, flight control surfaces, piece-part repairs, CNC machining, autoclave and oven curing, non-destructive testing, sheet-metal and composite repairs, wheel and brake overhauls and full pneumatic, electric, hydraulic and fuel accessory component repairs and overhauls.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

