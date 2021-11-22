Triumph Bancorp Appoints Renee Galitis As Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) announced today the appointment of Renee Galitis as chief information officer. In her role, Galitis will execute the information technology (IT) strategy driving innovation and operational excellence for the company. She will provide direction and oversight for the IT and information security teams, leading existing and emerging technology initiatives.

"Renee's ability to align operational execution and technology transformation makes her an excellent fit for Triumph," said Aaron P. Graft, chief executive officer. "Her experience leading large, complex projects and technology environments will be instrumental in taking our IT organization to the next level of transformation."

Galitis comes to Triumph with a successful track record of working for high-growth financial service companies. Most recently, she served as EVP, Chief Information Officer with Caliber Home Loans. Prior to Caliber, Galitis was chief technology officer at Black Knight, Inc., which provided integrated technology, data, and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industry. She has also served in several senior management positions at both technology and mortgage firms including Bank of America and Nexstar Financial, a KKR venture capital backed start-up specializing in mortgage process outsourcing and software innovation.

Galitis commented, "I am thrilled to join Triumph and see tremendous opportunity for leveraging enterprise collaboration to drive efficiency and scale. The company has built a strong technology foundation. I am eager to lead in this important area, sharing my experience to deliver stable, secure, and innovative technology services and solutions."

About Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. Triumph's carrier payment platform, TriumphPay, connects brokers, shippers, factors, and carriers through technology aimed at helping each party successfully process, settlement, and manage carrier payments and drive growth. As a provider of invoice factoring solutions, Triumph Business Capital helps business manage cash flow across several industries including transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and business services. Triumph's banking subsidiary, TBK Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking products. Triumph also provides asset based lending and equipment financing solutions for small to mid-sized businesses through Triumph Commercial Finance and insurance solutions for the transportation industry through Triumph Insurance Group.

TBK Bank, SSB, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB. Advance Business Capital LLC d/b/a Triumph Business Capital is a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB. Triumph Commercial Finance is a division of TBK Bank, SSB. Triumph Insurance Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB.

Media Contact:Amanda TavackoliSVP, Director of Corporate Communicationatavackoli@tbkbank.com | 214-365-6930

Investor Relations:Luke WyseSenior Vice President, Investor Relationslwyse@triumphllc.com214-365-6936