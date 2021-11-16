Triton International To Host Virtual Investor Day On Wednesday, November 17, 2021

November 16, 2021 - Triton International Limited (TRTN) - Get Triton International Ltd. Class A Report ("Triton") will host a virtual investor day tomorrow during which members of the executive team will provide a detailed discussion of current market trends and Triton's performance, present new insights to show how Triton has locked-in long-term benefits from the current exceptional market and elaborate on ways that Triton drives long-term shareholder value. The management presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Triton's website at http://www.trtn.com. Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast. Presentation materials will be available on the website and an archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the event concludes.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 7.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.trtn.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "project," "predict," "anticipate," "potential," "will," "may," "would" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; our customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; our dependence on a limited number of customers and suppliers; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; extensive competition in the container leasing industry; difficulties stemming from the international nature of our business; decreases in demand for international trade; disruption to our operations resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to, the impact of trade wars, duties and tariffs; disruption to our operations from failures of, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruption to our operations as a result of natural disasters; compliance with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and corruption; the availability and cost of capital; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; changes in tax laws in Bermuda, the United States and other countries; and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by Triton, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006308/en/