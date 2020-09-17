Triton Digital Releases U.S. Podcast Report For The August 2020 Reporting Period

Triton Digital ®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.

Triton Digital ®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for August 2020 (August 3 - August 30, 2020) reporting period, as measured by Triton's Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

In this reporting period, NPR remained in the #1 spot with 43.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 12.5M Average Weekly Users, followed by Stitcher with 24.8M Average Weekly Downloads and 8M Average Weekly Users, Entercom's Podcast Network, including Cadence 13 and Pineapple Street Studios with 23.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.8M Average Weekly Users, and Wondery with 19.3M Average Weekly Downloads and 5.2M Average Weekly Users.

The Top 15 Networks represent 649M podcast episode downloads in total, up 8.6% from the previous reporting period (July 6 - August 2, 2020).

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

In the Top 100 Podcasts by Downloads report, Crime Junkie (AdLarge/cabana) and Park Predators (AdLarge/cabana) made their debut this reporting period. Additionally, in the Top 100 Podcasts by Users report, Billionaire Boys Club (Wondery) and Deep Cover: The Drug Wars (Entercom/Cadence13/Pineapple Street Studios) made their debut this reporting period.

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), Crime Junkie (AdLarge/cabana), Up First (NPR), and My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the United States.

Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Users include Up First (NPR), Crime Junkie (AdLarge/cabana), My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot this reporting period.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton's Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton's Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

