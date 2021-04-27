Tritium Selected For The U.S. Army's Power Transfer Cohort

TORRANCE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tritium , a global leader in DC fast charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has been selected to participate in the Power Transfer Cohort, powered by the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) in collaboration with Alion Science and Technology. This program focuses on advancing solutions that will support remote access, rapid recharging, and scalable infrastructure to help the Army move to EVs. Tritium is the only DC fast charging provider which was selected for the program.

Companies in the Cohort will work directly with the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team (NGCV) and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to identify and explore EV infrastructure technologies that can work across the diverse fleet of ~225,000 Army vehicles operating in the most demanding environments.

"Tritium specializes in hardware and software designed to work reliably in any high demand environment, including extreme climate conditions. We are thrilled to be working with the Army Application Laboratory on this important initiative to provide a rapid charging solution for a diverse set of vehicles," said Tritium President of the Americas Mike Calise. "Our company's innovative, scalable, and future-proof technology will be a great addition to help power the Army's fleet."

Designed for qualified companies that may not typically work on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) projects, the Cohort Program provides non-dilutive funding to complete an intense program that culminates in a concept design presentation to Army stakeholders. Each cohort focuses on solving a specific problem aligned to the Army's 16-year modernization strategy. The Power Transfer Cohort is an 8-week program, and each company selected to participate receives a contract for $100,000 with the potential for follow-on awards.

"Last year, we launched and validated this new Cohort Program approach. We know it works, and we're already seeing the results for our Army mission partners," said COL Len Rosanoff, director of AAL. "The Power Transfer Cohort is a chance to show that this model can scale across the Army to solve other complex problems. This approach will make the Army a better business partner for industry. And we want others in the Army to know they can do this, too."

Last fall, Tritium unveiled their Modular Scalable Charging (MSC) platform, the first to enable truly scalable EV charging networks anywhere in the world. The hardware platform provides customers with the flexibility to increase the power level of their charger as EV charging capabilities advance, starting at 25kW and increasing to 350kW and beyond.

The Power Transfer Cohort began virtually on March 29, 2021, and is scheduled to conclude with concept design presentations to NGCV leadership on May 20, 2021.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001 by e-mobility pioneers, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary technology to create the world's most advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles.

Compact, robust designs to look great on the main street or thrive in the world's harshest conditions, Tritium technology is easy to install, easy to own, and easy to use. And we never stop innovating to support our customers around the world.

Visit tritiumcharging.com to see how we're revolutionizing electric transportation.

ABOUT THE ARMY APPLICATIONS LABORATORYWe're not a laboratory in the traditional sense of the word. As the U.S. Army's innovation unit, we don't make things — we make things possible. The Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) is fundamentally reshaping how the Army works with industry to reunite American innovation and national security. Together, we question why and deliver what if. Learn how we do it at aal.army .

