The United Kingdom (UK) is expected to require 10 times more charge points than are currently installed, by the year 2030, according to a recent study by the Competition and Markets Authority into the UK's electric vehicle (EV) charging availability and...

The United Kingdom (UK) is expected to require 10 times more charge points than are currently installed, by the year 2030, according to a recent study by the Competition and Markets Authority into the UK's electric vehicle (EV) charging availability and reliability. To help meet this challenge, Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), will supply 110 rapid chargers to Osprey Charging Network, one of the fastest growing UK-wide networks of rapid EV charging points.

Tritium's charging technology will be used to expand Osprey's UK network with over 100 rapid chargers across 40 new charging destinations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aimed at increasing access to rapid and reliable charging infrastructure in car parks, retail locations and along major transit routes, the 110 chargers are expected to be added to 40 new charging destinations, increasing Osprey's network by 25%.

"It's incredibly exciting to see the UK transitioning to electric transportation in a big way. This past September, about 15% of all British car sales were electric, setting a new record for the country and a strong indicator of the UK's technology switch," said Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO. "We're so pleased to be working with Osprey to increase access to rapid charging and ease drivers' transition to EVs through a fast, reliable and convenient charging experience."

This announcement comes on the heels of the expansion of London's ultra-low emissions zone, which covers most of greater London and is a crucial step towards the Mayor's ambitions to tackle the climate emergency and put London on the path to be a net zero carbon city by 2030. Many of the new charging destinations will be located within greater London to increase access to rapid charging for drivers and businesses transitioning to electric transportation.

"It's a race to meet the ever-growing demand for EV charging in the UK, and we aim to be Britain's rapid charging network of choice," said Ian Johnston, Osprey Charging Network CEO. "To achieve our goal, we required a cutting edge and reliable technology partner, and Tritium is a perfect fit. Easy and intuitive user experiences are key to EV uptake, and Tritium excels in developing products that are not only relevant to the market, but also so easy to use. And, with their modular and scalable charging technology, Osprey gets market-leading reliability and the flexibility to easily increase charger power."

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of DCRN's stockholders, and is currently expected in January 2022.

About Osprey Charging Network

Osprey Charging Network is a UK-wide, rapid electric vehicle charging network. Osprey fund, install and manage their network on behalf of landlord and local authority partners. The Osprey network is built to be reliable and easy to use. All Osprey chargers accept contactless card payments, App payments, RFID payments and payment through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Every charging point is also powered by 100% renewable electricity. In 2019, Osprey installed London's first rapid charging hub in partnership with Transport for London (TfL), at Stratford International Station car park.

