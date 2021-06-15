Tritium Partners With Loop EV Charging Network To Expand DC Fast Charging Infrastructure

Tritium's first project with Loop fills a charging gap in Los Angeles' Miracle Mile. The partnership is expected to extend to Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, with further installations in California.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the U.S., Tritium , a global leader in direct current (DC) fast charging hardware and software, today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with EV charging network operator Loop. The partnership includes the recent installation of Tritium DC fast chargers in Los Angeles, at 6404 Wilshire Blvd., a centerpiece commercial office building along the famous Miracle Mile neighborhood. With many additional projects in the pipeline, Tritium looks to expand its partnership with Loop to Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, along with further installations in California.

"Tritium's industry-leading DC fast-charging solutions allow us to serve our customers better as we continue the expansion of Loop's rapidly growing EV charging network," said Dustin Cavanaugh, CEO at Loop. "We recognize the important role DC fast charging plays in widespread EV adoption, and we could not be more excited to combine forces with Tritium to drive adoption of this technology across the U.S."

Tritium's partnership with Loop comes as demand increases for faster EV charging options across the U.S. Los Angeles has seen high growth in EV adoption but remains underserved in terms of the availability of fast charging infrastructure. Through this partnership, Tritium and Loop hope to fill existing EV charging gaps in California and across the country, targeting workplace and retail center charger installations with convenient and accessible fast-charging solutions.

"As the world shifts toward electric vehicles, it is critical for drivers to have access to convenient charging solutions," said Mike Calise, President of the Americas at Tritium. "We are excited to bring Tritium's advanced technology to more Californians and to make the ease and reliability of DC fast charging available to customers where they live and work. We believe the partnership with Loop is a great way to get our DC fast charging technologies to drivers, where they are needed, as quickly as possible."

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com .

About Loop

Loop aims to be a global leader in turnkey EV charging solutions. Loop's mission is to make EV charging more accessible to the world, by streamlining the development and operation of convenient and accessible public or private EV charging networks.

Our turnkey hardware, software and service solutions make it easy and hassle-free to deploy cost-effective EV charging, saving our customers both time and money. For more information, visit https://evloop.io and follow us on Instagram , Linkedin , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Tritium