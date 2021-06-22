TriStruX Names Randall P Muench As New CEO

CLIFTON, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStruX, a leading provider of telecom services to wireless carriers, cable companies and OEMs, has named Randall P Muench as its Chief Executive Officer, succeeding company co-founder Francisco (Frank) Pena. Frank will be the Chairman of the Board of Directors and continue to also serve the company in a business development role. Mr. Muench is now charged with overseeing the next phase of the firm's fast growth.

Randy is leading TriStruX as the firm continues to deliver high quality, turnkey telecommunication and power solutions

Mr. Muench is leading TriStruX as the firm continues to deliver high quality, turnkey telecommunication and power solutions for the 5G, fiber and macro tower site markets. Mr. Muench was most recently the President of the $500M Telecommunications Division of Telamon Corporation, where he spent more than five years leading the organization into new markets and generated significant growth. Mr. Muench previously served as President of PE-backed CLEC Cleartel Telecommunications, as SVP of Sales and Marketing for Xspedius Communications, a PE-backed company that was sold to Time Warner Telecom, and in various leadership roles with MCI Communications.

"The company is experiencing significant growth and I am very excited to have Randy leading our team. Randy is the right leader to set the vision and the tone as we expand to a national provider of turnkey telecom services," said Frank Pena, Chairman of the Board. "TriStruX will continue to grow both organically and through acquisitions as our experienced and high-quality team focuses on delivering to our clients. It is very early in the fiber and 5G investment cycle and TriStruX is uniquely positioned in select markets across the US to be the preferred supplier to our clients and a key partner for smaller service companies wanting to join forces with a bigger partner," said Nicholas J. Leone, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.

Andrew Platt from Hunter Street Partners, a lender and adviser to TriStruX added, "We have enjoyed a successful relationship with the TriStruX team since we made our initial capital commitment to them in 2020 and we look forward to growing with them. We are excited about the success TriStruX will achieve with Randy's focus on client, process and financial discipline."

ABOUT TRISTRUX, LLC TriStruX, LLC provides comprehensive turnkey telecommunications service solutions across the continental United States. Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality and excellence as a turnkey solution provider, building telecommunications infrastructure (5G, fiber installation, macro tower services, DAS) in our key markets. As a national, scaled service provider, we successfully compete in the telecommunications, power/electrical, utility, venue and regional / state / local government space. In 2020, the principals of Telcom Engineering Group (founded in 1991), Leone Electrical Company (founded in 1977) and High Point Utility merged their business to create TriStruX. Visit www.tristrux.com to learn more.

ABOUT HUNTER STREET PARTNERSHunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com.

