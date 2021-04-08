Trish Taylor Joins Weber Shandwick To Lead Washington, D.C. Healthcare Practice

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced the appointment of Trish Taylor as executive vice president and lead of the agency's Healthcare...

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced the appointment of Trish Taylor as executive vice president and lead of the agency's Healthcare practice in Washington, D.C. Most recently, Taylor, who holds a doctorate in social and health psychology, served as executive vice president of Hager Sharp's Health practice.

Taylor will leverage her more than 20 years of experience working across government, nonprofit and private sector clients on national public education, awareness and behavior change campaigns in her new role. She will counsel clients on patient advocacy and public health campaigns that accelerate health behaviors, public affairs programs that impact healthcare policy and health provider education initiatives that enhance healthcare delivery.

"Trish stands apart as someone who brings deep subject matter expertise and an impressive track record as a team lead, client counselor and growth driver," said Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate, the specialty public affairs unit of Weber Shandwick, and global lead for Social Impact, Weber Shandwick. "Trish will be a catalyst in our growing work delivering big, data-driven, integrated creative and public affairs campaigns for healthcare clients in Washington."

Weber Shandwick's award-winning global Healthcare practice represents many of the world's biggest biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, health systems and NGOs. With a science-first approach, its teams craft category-defying, multi-platform creative work that shapes perceptions and aims to make a positive impact on patients' lives.

"The health sector is going through a period of dramatic transformation," said Jamie Dowd, North America Healthcare practice lead, Weber Shandwick. "As our team lead in D.C., Trish will play a key role in helping clients and our teams navigate rising challenges with agility and resilience - now and in a post-pandemic future."

Taylor started her career at KRC Research, Weber Shandwick's public opinion research consultancy, before taking on planning roles at Ogilvy in New York and FCB. She then held healthcare leadership roles at Ogilvy and Hager Sharp where she led the design, development, implementation, and evaluation of myriad national public education initiatives. Her clients have ranged from government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — including work for Lets Move! and the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the White House's Office of National Drug Council Policy (ONDCP), to nonprofit organizations, like The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy and Feeding America, as well as pharmaceutical companies, including Wyeth, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Merck, and Allergan, among others.

"Weber Shandwick's commitment to solving client issues at the intersections of some of today's greatest challenges is incredibly impressive," Taylor said. "They bring deep savvy in using data intelligence to unlock insights that enable greater understanding of the expectations and needs of audiences in healthcare communications - a great fit with my passion and background in behavior change communications. I am thrilled to be joining the team."

