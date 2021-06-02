Trish Regan (Photo: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the addition of Trish Regan to the podcast lineup of the Salem Podcast Network ("SPN"), beginning June 15th.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Report announced today the addition of Trish Regan to the podcast lineup of the Salem Podcast Network ("SPN"), beginning June 15th. In its short 6 months of existence, SPN has grown into the top 15 of all podcast networks in the USA, with over 2.5 million average weekly downloads.

"I am thrilled to enter into partnership with Salem Media," Trish said. "Salem is an organization with real leadership and a management team that stands up for American values including—most importantly—our first amendment."

Trish Regan is most well known for her prime time show on the Fox Business Network. She was also a host on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and CBS Television. The former Miss New Hampshire competed in the Miss America pageant in 1994 and is a graduate of Columbia University with a degree in U.S. history.

Trish continued: "I'm looking forward to being reunited with some of my former colleagues including Charlie Kirk, Seb Gorka, Todd Starnes and Dinesh D'Souza. Together, we will work to get our message of freedom, prosperity and truth to every American."

Salem Podcast Network launched in January, and quickly added Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D'Souza, and Todd Starnes to its lineup, in addition to the talk radio stars on the Salem Radio Network like Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Larry Elder and Eric Metaxas.

"Trish is a superstar in conservative media," said Salem Senior Vice President Phil Boyce. "She adds class, personality and wisdom to our lineup, and I have no doubt her millions of fans will follow her and find her here."

The Trish Regan Podcast will be her unique take on the days' news events. Trish will examine the trouble we have gotten into in this country, and how we can and must get out of it. Her understanding of Wall Street and the nation's economy will be an added plus for her listeners.

