Triplemint, R New York, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices And More Become Members Of HGAR, OneKey™ MLS

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, Inc. (HGAR) and OneKey™ MLS, the New York metro area's first regional multiple listing service, are pleased to announce a slate of new members that are leveraging the MLS' reach and rich data to service clients from Montauk to Manhattan, to the Lower Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains.

The following New York City-based companies have joined HGAR, giving them access to OneKey™ MLS: Triplemint, R New York and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. These join other industry leaders such as Compass, Keller Williams NYC, City Connections, Elegran, EXP Realty, Bohemia Realty Group, and Olshan Group LLC.

"By joining HGAR and subscribing to OneKey™ MLS, these industry giants are putting a stake in the ground and supporting our mission to provide Realtors with the tools and technology they need to generate more income and get the edge over the competition in their marketplace," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey™ MLS. "The response we have received from the industry has been very promising, and we're thrilled they are embracing the powerful geography of the New York Metro area and taking a more regionalized approach to better serve their clients."

One of the MLS's most impressive offerings to Realtors is access to reliable data and market statistics, the need for which has become even more significant as the pandemic has prompted brokers/agents to take a more regionalized approach to doing business.

"Our monthly and quarterly market reports have become invaluable tools to Realtors, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on real estate values," said Jim Speer, CEO, OneKey™ MLS. "This accurate sales data, drawn straight from the MLS, provides subscribers with the most up-to-date numbers that will allow them to be more strategic and become even bigger assets to their clients."

For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.hgar.com/join-hgar. For the OneKey™ MLS consumer facing website go to https://www.onekeymls.com/.

