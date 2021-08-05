TripleLift Expands Global Footprint With New Business Operations In Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced an expansion in their Asia Pacific (APAC) operations with Henry Shelley appointed as Managing Director, based in Singapore. Fueling TripleLift's expansion in APAC is its success in Australia, where the company works with 70% of the top 50 comScore publishers.

"As the home to several of the worlds' largest and fastest-growing digital ad markets, Asia Pacific presents publishers and advertisers with an enormous opportunity to harness the power of programmatic to achieve their business objectives," said Jacqueline Quantrell, Chief Revenue Officer, TripleLift. "With our established suite of ad formats, increased investment in new technologies, and Henry at the helm of our business in APAC, we're poised to help more publishers grow their share of budget and help advertisers reach their target audiences."

In two short years, TripleLift grew APAC/ Australia publisher partnerships by over 250%. TripleLift's multiple ad formats have become an integral part of the programmatic revenue strategies for most of those publishers. Since launching the industry's first native ad exchange in 2014, TripleLift has expanded its marketplace and offerings to include display and video. Specifically, TripleLift's Branded Video solution drives 4X more engagement than a standard outstream format, as measured by time spent.

Shelley brings extensive experience accelerating client business and expanding company operations across regions, including London, Australia, and Singapore. He most recently served as general manager for The Trade Desk, leading its expansion across Southeast Asia. Prior, he was global account lead for Amnet Programmatic Experts (Dentsu Aegis Network) and held positions at Columbus Agency and Latitude.

"Programmatic native advertising is now an essential and permanent fixture on media plans across the APAC region. With good reason. Great-looking ad formats enrich people's experience with brands. This gives advertisers, publishers, and broadcasters performance that scales," said Henry Shelley, Managing Director, TripleLift. "TripleLift quickly established itself as a trusted partner in Australia, and with the company's acquisition - one of the largest transactions in ad tech history - expansion in key markets across APAC is accelerating. I am beyond thrilled to lead TripleLift's next phase of growth in APAC, helping shape the future of digital advertising and making advertising work better for everyone in the region."

TripleLift first launched its native programmatic product 7 years ago to help publishers compete with large media platforms that were grabbing an increasingly disproportionate slice of ad budgets and squeezing publishers across the open web in the process. Since then, the company expanded its product portfolio to support every major programmatically transactable ad format from display to Connected TV. Today, 75% of TripleLift publishers transact on multiple ad formats, and 73% offer video inventory on the platform.

This announcement comes on the heels of TripleLift surpassing $1.5 billion in lifetime advertising spend through its platform last month, marking a 50% increase in spend since last reported less than one year earlier. Additionally, its recent acquisition by Vista Equity Partners for $1.4B accelerates global growth and investment in its technology and product innovation.

