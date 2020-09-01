Triple Nominations For The 360 Agency For The 2020 Pro Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multicultural and multi segment firm, The 360 Agency, announced their triple nomination, by the PRO AWARDS, the world's largest awards program recognizing excellence in marketing and promotion.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multicultural and multi segment firm, The 360 Agency, announced their triple nomination, by the PRO AWARDS, the world's largest awards program recognizing excellence in marketing and promotion.

The 360 Agency has been nominated in three categories; Best Multicultural/Lifestyle/Age Targeted Campaign for Human by Orientation; Best Seasonal Campaign for Black Future Makers; and Best Use of Event or Experiential Marketing for Dream In Black.

"We are elated with our three nominations," said 360 Agency Founder and CEO, Tish Galindo. She added, "We have consistently created unprecedented, winning campaigns to deliver relevant brand strategy and cultural authenticity for our clients. We are excited for both AT&T and HBO and are incredibly proud of our collaborations with both these global brands."

The nomination for Best Multicultural/Lifestyle/Age Targeted Campaign, The 360 Agency authored the creation of the expression- Human by Orientationfor HBO. This expression is a celebration of universal humanity regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Last year's Pride Festivals in NY/LA and at Art Basel in Miami, the 360 Agency integrated activation strategy, original brand content, social media strategy and production, digital, print, end-to-end event production, celebrity and influencer management.

Their second nomination for Best Seasonal Campaign highlights Black History Month 2019. The 360 Agency created an empowering campaign - Black FutureMakers which celebrated luminaries who have lifted the Black community and the world through their achievements and how they are paving the future for others. AT&T offered a future-focused celebration of the Dream in Black 28 - a list of the hottest artists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, entertainers and activists, who inspired the community to Dream in Black.

The final nomination is For Best Use of Event or Experiential Marketingand highlights the successful microbrand Dream in Black, authored and created by the 360 Agency. This specific end to end activation hosted at the Essence Festival was a perfect cultural mecca with its over 500,000 attendees to strengthen and bridge the gap via technology and the black culture. The 3-day activation hosted a futuristic wonderland of discovery with technology-driven, always on programming featuring 41 acts. Dream In Black served as a catalyst that empowered and connected African-Americans around the world and gave them an impactful voice at Essence Fest. The agency garnered the 2019 Best Consumer Environment, Essence Festival Jury Award.

Winners of the Pro Awards will be named 'live' during the 2020 virtual PRO Awards Gala being held Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 PM in Chief Marketer's digital environment.

About The 360 AgencyThe 360 Agency is the only independently Latina/Black women owned agency and multiculturally operated in the US. For over 10 years, this award-winning firm has been serving global brands, creating impactful campaigns and delivering effective marketing strategies for multicultural and multi-segment audiences including African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, Women & Millennials. The agency, headquartered in Los Angeles and with satellite offices in Austin, TX & Atlanta, GA, is made up of brand futurists, rebels, spirited entrepreneurs and creatives, who excel at brand strategy that builds brands and grows market share.

Contact: Danika Berry214.263.5317 246579@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-nominations-for-the-360-agency-for-the-2020-pro-awards-301121997.html

SOURCE The 360 Agency