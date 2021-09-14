Triple Impact Connections Continues Dramatic Growth Via Unique Solution To Staffing Shortages

KILLEEN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its impressive roster of accounts such as Patriot Mobile, Delaware Nation Investments, and Moe's Southwest Grill, Triple Impact Connections announces the addition of Pentagon Federal Credit Union as...

KILLEEN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its impressive roster of accounts such as Patriot Mobile, Delaware Nation Investments, and Moe's Southwest Grill, Triple Impact Connections announces the addition of Pentagon Federal Credit Union as a new client working with this high-level, multi-channel contact center.

Triple Impact is a first of its kind veteran-owned customer contact center staffed by military spouses.

PenFed has assets of $28 billion and 50 locations serving more than 2.4 million members worldwide, making it the nation's second largest federal credit union.

"We are proud to partner with Triple Impact to leverage the skills and dedication of military spouses," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck.

What all these firms have in common is a desire for best-in-class customer service at reasonable prices, and a breakthrough focus on putting hundreds of minorities and military spouses to work, often doubling the family income, while servicing new and existing clients.

So while the country struggles with severe staffing shortages, this unique, powerful program offers a vast, untapped labor source of 650,000 potential employees who provide a diversity of experience.

So when soldiers deploy, their spouses can now engage in at-home, covid-safe employment. Triple Impact trains them to provide superior customer service working remotely or in one of its several high-profile contact centers around the country.

To learn more about the PenFed/Triple Impact partnership, please see this video produced by PenFed Digital that features interviews with a Triple Impact executive and military spouses in the program.

Triple Impact Connections' new paradigm brings a highly-talented, All-American workforce to the forefront of the Customer Experience marketplace. Triple Impact operates in partnership with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), created by the U.S. Department of Defense and The White House to connect military spouses with employers who are committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining military spouses.

With a potential talent pool of 650,000 skilled workers embodying the military values of dedication, loyalty, and efficiency, Triple Impact delivers a personalized and enhanced experience for customers and plans to hire close to 1,000 military spouses in America by the end of 2021 as part of its ongoing commitment to expand the living-wage jobs it provides for military families.

Triple Impact Connections is headquartered in Killeen, Texas, adjacent to Fort Hood, and provides high quality, high-tech, cost-effective customer communications services to U.S. businesses. Due to continued growth and client demand, Triple Impact recently opened a new contact center adjacent to Fort Bragg, NC. This unique Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) model incorporates military values as guiding principles which benefit companies, their customers, and military families by empowering military spouses with new skills, free training and well-paying career opportunities.

Triple Impact's Mission is three-fold:

1) Provide client companies superior customer service and engagement with low attrition that positively connects companies to their customers.

2) Provide good-paying jobs for spouses of Military Families to assure them financial support and career opportunities to thrive and achieve.

3) Provide financial support to severely wounded veterans through the Sentinels of Freedom Educational Foundation.

About Triple Impact Connections Triple Impact Connections ( www.tripleimpact.com ) is a veteran-owned customer communications company founded in 2018 by three West Point classmates to provide employment opportunities for military spouses.

