Triple-I: Ida To Impact Northern Gulf Coast As Major Hurricane

ST. JOHNS, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle should be alert for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ida, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane soon and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, Aug. 29 as a major hurricane, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

The National Hurricane Center warned Ida is expected to be a "dangerous major hurricane."

In a public advisory issued this morning, the National Hurricane Center warned Ida is expected to be a "dangerous major hurricane" and could undergo rapid intensification in the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico before making landfall. The Hurricane Center indicated Ida's impacts will include potentially devastating wind damage, life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic coastal and inland flooding, and widespread power outages that could last for several days.

Up to 20 inches of rain is possible from the system across numerous Gulf Coast states. Hurricane watches and storm surge watches are in effect from the Texas/ Louisiana border to the Alabama/ Florida border. This includes the New Orleans metro area.

Aug. 29 is the 16 th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which struck the Louisiana coast as a category 4 major hurricane in 2005 and is the costliest U.S. property loss catastrophe on record. During last year's record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, four hurricanes made landfall along the northern Gulf Coast. Laura, Delta and Zeta made landfall in Louisiana while Sally made landfall in Alabama. Laura was a category 4 major hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph when it made landfall at Cameron Parrish, La.

Thus far in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, there have been nine named storms and three hurricanes: Elsa, Grace and Henri. On Aug. 22, Henri made landfall as a tropical storm along the Rhode Island coast. Elsa and Fred made landfall in Florida as tropical storms on July 7 and Aug. 16, respectively. Grace did not make a U.S. landfall but became the first major hurricane of 2021 on Aug. 20. A typical hurricane season has 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

Damage caused by hurricanes and tropical storms are covered under different insurance policies, according to the Triple-I.

Wind-caused property damage is covered under standard homeowners, renters and business insurance policies. Renters' insurance covers a renter's possessions while the landlord insures the structure.

Property damage to a home, a renter's possessions, and a business - resulting from a flood - is generally covered under a FEMA National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, if the homeowner, renter or business has purchased one. Dozens of private insurers also offer flood insurance.

Private-passenger vehicles damaged or destroyed by either wind or flooding are covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy. Nearly 80 percent of U.S. drivers choose to purchase comprehensive coverage.

Through its Resilience Accelerator and the organization's other educational materials, the Triple-I offers preparedness tips for all residents in Ida's path:

Review your evacuation plan and, if you have a pet, your pet's evacuation plan

Make sure your hurricane kit includes a minimum seven-day supply of non-perishable food and drinking water (one gallon per person, per day) for all family members and pets, as well as a one-week supply of medications for everyone in your household. Also include COVID-19 safety supplies such as two face coverings per person and hand sanitizer

Write down the name and phone number of your insurer and insurance professional and keep this information either in your wallet or purse

Purchase emergency supplies, such as batteries and flashlights

Fully charge your cell phones

Prepare your yard by removing all outdoor furniture, lawn items, planters and other materials that could become airborne due to high winds

Fill your car's gasoline tank because long gas lines and fuel shortages often follow in areas impacted by a tropical cyclone

