Triple Flag Declares Q4 2021 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, " Triple Flag" or the " Company") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of US$0.0475 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021. Based on the November 9 closing price, our annualized dividend of US$0.19 per share provides investors with a sector-leading dividend yield of 2.0%.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

On October 12, 2021, Triple Flag further announced that it had implemented a DRIP. Participation in the DRIP is optional and will not affect shareholders' cash dividends, unless they elect to participate in the DRIP. The DRIP will provide Triple Flag's Canadian-resident registered and beneficial shareholders with the opportunity to have the cash dividends declared on their common shares automatically reinvested into additional common shares of the Company. The Plan Agent under the DRIP will, until further notice, acquire common shares from the open market. For further details, please refer to the "Stock Info" page under the Investors section of our website at www.tripleflagpm.com.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing). On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its IPO, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties, that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset-quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly owned subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006220/en/