TripGift Named Winner Of The 2021 Business Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripGift is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of the Business Excellence Awards. The annual business celebratory awards program by Acquisition International Magazine, the international monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its corporate readers up to the minute news, business insight and analysis, as the voice of modern business.

The international multi-award-winning TripGift is a first-of-its-kind, market-leading worldwide digital self-serve online travel booking platform, multi-currency digital travel Gift Card and Processor. Its unique gift card API fulfilment and 'hero' global gift card brands offers over 1.5 million products, which can be booked directly on its brand websites in each of its 34 currencies available worldwide.

Cary George, CEO of TripGift, added: "We are all itching to travel again, with demand building like we have never seen before. Our multi-currency brand capabilities and distribution strategy, offers customers 'escapism and something to look forward to'. We are thrilled to win this award and I dedicate this to all of our amazing team and strategic partners who share and support execution of our mission, to seamlessly deliver our unrestricted omni-channel travel branded currency experience to customers worldwide."

Business success can be defined in a multitude of ways and can be found in all locations, regardless of industry. Despite the difficulties of the last 16 months, companies still innovate, create and experiment with new ideas every day. Some have achieved growth in the face of immense turbulence, others have honed an expert team that deliver customer satisfaction every day. Whatever the market or sector, business excellence is still apparent and on full display.

Now in its seventh year, the Business Excellence Awards are truly the cornerstone of Acquisition International's annual celebratory programmes. Awards Coordinator Steve Simpson took a moment to comment in light of the announcement, "once again, it has been an absolute pleasure to speak to robust businesses and find out how they continue to innovate and create in their respective industries. I wish them a fantastic rest of the year ahead".

About TripGiftThe International multi-award winning TripGift ® is a first-of-its-kind, market-leading worldwide digital self-serve online travel booking platform and digital travel and eLearning Gift Card, a Better Lifestyle brand company operating globally, headquartered in London, UK. Enabling secure and safe online cash payments via 600,000+ retail outlets worldwide to purchase travel experiences and online learning courses, its hero brands consist of AirlineGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, TripGift and ToursGift, creating meaningful, memorable and amazing happy travel experiences for its global customers.

TripGift B2B servicesTripGift's Business-to-Business operations transform innovation to value, its Gift Card Processor with API fulfilment, Co-branded websites and Microservices brand capabilities, powers the world's largest companies to enable local and global Rewards, Awards, Incentives and Loyalty Points conversion and redemption for unrestricted Travel and eLearning digital gift cards to use online, which it has made as easy as sending a secure digital multi-currency gift code, uniquely redeemed and booked directly on its brand websites in 34 currencies. Successfully delivering local and international travel and eLearning redemption experiences to customers in over 244 countries worldwide. Further information on TripGift B2B services is available at tripgift.com

About Acquisition International Magazine

Acquisition International is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting. Its topical news articles make it a valued read, and this readability ensures that advertisers will benefit greatly from their investment.

AI works alongside leading industry analysts to ensure we publish the most up-to-date figures and analysis. The magazine has a global circulation, which brings together all parties involved in deal making and, in an increasingly global deal market, we are uniquely positioned to reach the deal makers that matter.

David Fleming, Head of B2B Global Partnerships | pr@tripgift.com

