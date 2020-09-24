Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo (TSE) - Get Report, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on October 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 8, 2020.

Tax Considerations

Trinseo is a public limited liability company formed under the laws of Luxembourg. Under current Luxembourg tax law, distributions to shareholders via repayments of equity or share premium are not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax. Distributions made by Trinseo before 2020 were repayments of equity or share premium and were therefore not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax.

This quarterly distribution will be considered a dividend made on the common shares and is subject to a 15% withholding tax under Luxembourg law. Trinseo will deduct this tax from the dividends paid to our shareholders and transfer this tax to the Luxembourg tax authorities.

Certain exemptions or reductions in the withholding tax may apply to shareholders based on Luxembourg tax legislation or applicable income tax treaties. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the ability to claim any available refunds from the Luxembourg tax authority. Trinseo S.A.'s RCSL number is B153549.

The above discussion does not cover all tax matters that may be of importance to any particular shareholder and may not be relevant to every investor. Shareholders are strongly urged to consult their own tax advisors about the tax consequences of Luxembourg withholding taxes, the availability of exemptions or benefits under tax treaties, or other U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax considerations relating to dividends issued by Trinseo, or the acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (TSE) - Get Report is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com .

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings, the impact of COVID-19, and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

