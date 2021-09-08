Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization And Declares Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) ("Trinity" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors (the "Board") in October 2020.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) - Get Trinity Industries, Inc. Report ("Trinity" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors (the "Board") in October 2020. As a result, Trinity's Board has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program, effective September 9, 2021, that expires on December 31, 2022.

"We are pleased to have completed the Company's existing $250 million repurchase program, as well as announce the new $250 million repurchase authorization," said Jean Savage, Trinity's Chief Executive Officer and President. "The share repurchase program reflects our commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This new authorization is supported by our financial strength and the confidence we have in our platform of products and services for rail transportation. Today's announcement reflects our disciplined capital allocation process to improve shareholder returns."

Trinity also declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 230th consecutively paid dividend, is payable October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.

