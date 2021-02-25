Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) ("Trinity") announced today that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference during the first quarter of 2021.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) - Get Report ("Trinity") announced today that it will participate in the following virtual investor conference during the first quarter of 2021.

J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference:

Date: March 15 th, 2021

Location: Virtual

Management:Eric Marchetto - EVP and Chief Financial OfficerJessica Greiner - Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006223/en/