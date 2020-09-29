Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces 2020 Investor Day

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) - Get Report announced today that the Company will hold a virtual Investor Day on the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2020. The half-day event will include presentations on the Company's business strategy from Jean Savage, Trinity's CEO and President; Eric Marchetto, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of executive management.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be accessible via the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Relations website located at www.trin.net. Dial-in information and a detailed agenda will be provided at a later date. A replay of the event will also be made available on the Company's website following the event.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail ®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

