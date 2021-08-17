Trinity Housing Development Creating 297 New Affordable Housing Units In Central Phoenix

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Housing Development LLC is pleased to announce the closing of Mesquite Terrace located in central Phoenix, Arizona. This closing between Trinity Housing Development, LLC and Catholic Charities Community Services, Inc ("CCCS"), introduces Mesquite Terrace, a new multifamily housing development. This $48,000,000 Multifamily Housing Revenue Bond and 4% LIHTC transaction is the first development in Phoenix for the Springfield, Missouri based developer. CCCS and its real estate development subsidiary, Housing for Hope, Inc, are based in Phoenix.

Once completed, Mesquite Terrace will consist of 297 affordable apartments for households with incomes at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. One, two, and three-bedroom units are strategically located in two 5-story and one 4-story buildings located near the Northeast intersection of Camelback Road and 19th Avenue.

An interior courtyard is designed as the focal point of resident outdoor activities, complete with shaded gathering areas, picnic tables and BBQ, a sport court and children's play area. Indoor activity areas include a club house/community room, fitness room, classrooms, a food pantry, teen activity room and bicycle storage. Most of the on-site parking is covered.

The Valley Metro Rail System and Valley Metro Bus Routes are within walking distance providing residents with easy access to public transportation around the city and surrounding communities.

Pre-leasing of building 1 will begin summer 2022 with a projected move in date of early fall 2022.

Trinity Housing Development and Housing for Hope/Catholic Charities are excited about this new venture and anticipate developing more housing communities in the future. For additional news and information about this project, please see the websites for Phoenix IDA and Lument.

About Trinity Housing Development, LLCTrinity Housing Development, LLC presents a capable, well-rounded team that is focused on serving the housing needs of seniors and low to moderate income working families in communities with a strong need. Our philosophy focuses on building efficient and sustainable quality housing with useful amenities, which in turn, provide a foundation for strong communities. Trinity Housing Development encourages the participation of minority- and women-owned businesses. Visit www.trinityhousingdevelopment.com for more information.

