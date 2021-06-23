Trinity Health Names Mark LePage, M.D., As Senior Vice President Of Medical Groups And Ambulatory Strategy

LIVONIA, Mich., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health today announced it has named Mark LePage, M.D., M.B.A., as the new senior vice president, medical groups and ambulatory strategy, effective July 1, 2021. In this position, LePage will take on national responsibility for Trinity Health's medical groups, leading more than 6,800 physicians and clinicians.

LePage comes to the position after spending four years as the first physician CEO of IHA, Trinity Health's largest multi-specialty medical group. He is a board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist with a background that spans clinical experience, financial acumen and strategic planning. Under his leadership, IHA successfully expanded into the broader Detroit metro area, acquired a 21-provider primary care group, assumed management oversight over St. Joe's Medical Group, and worked together with an independent physician organization to develop a Medicare Shared Savings Program.

"We look forward to the leadership Mark will bring as Trinity Health continues to advance our medical groups and ambulatory strategy to deliver an exceptional member experience and excellent clinical, operational, and financial outcomes," said Trinity Health chief clinical officer Dan Roth, M.D.

Prior to his time at IHA, LePage served as chief medical officer of Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin, where he led clinical operations of the 700-physician multispecialty medical group. Before his time with Marshfield, he served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Interventional Radiologist at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

LePage holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and received his medical degree with distinction from the University of Michigan Medical School. He also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, and completed a Value Measurement for Health Care course at Harvard Business School.

He currently serves on the American Medical Group Association Public Policy Committee, the Board of Trustees for St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital, the Ann Arbor SPARK Board of Directors, and the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Regional Chamber Board of Directors.

About Trinity HealthTrinity Health is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 113 continuing care locations. Based in Livonia, Michigan, and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

