Trinity Health Names Daniel P. Isacksen, Jr. As New Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

LIVONIA, Mich., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health today named Daniel P. Isacksen, Jr. as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Trinity Health, effective July 4, 2021.

Isacksen succeeds Cynthia Clemence, who will retire in July, after extending her time as interim CFO to continue supporting Trinity Health during the challenges of the pandemic.

"Dan is a strategic-minded and results-driven financial leader with a successful track record," said Michael A. Slubowski, FACHE, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer, Trinity Health. "He serves as a champion for diversity and inclusion, innovation and has kept our Mission, Vision and Core Values central in financial discernment processes. Those who have worked closely with him—operations, strategy and finance leaders and regional board members alike—have tremendous respect for him."

In his new role, Isacksen will lead all financial functions for the system and across the national organization's Health Ministries, including financial enterprise development, treasury, financial reporting, payer strategies and revenue excellence.

Isacksen has been with Loyola Medicine in Maywood, Illinois, one of Trinity's regional Health Ministries, since 2013. In his most recent position as executive vice president and regional CFO, his efforts contributed to a strategic and operational turnaround and stabilization for the health system.

He began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, and has spent the last 25 years serving in Catholic health care, including financial executive positions in other Catholic health systems, academic providers, and community health care systems.

Isacksen holds both a Master of Business Administration in Executive Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bradley University.

He serves on several boards for health care joint ventures and is a member of the Illinois Hospital Association CFO Advisory Council, the Vizient AMC CFO Council and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

About Trinity HealthTrinity Health is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 113 continuing care locations. Based in Livonia, Michigan, and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact: Jody Lamb Jody.Lamb@trinity-health.org HQTHMediaRelations@trinity-health.org

Related Images daniel-p-isacksen-jr.jpg Daniel P. Isacksen, Jr. Trinity Health's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Daniel P. Isacksen, Jr.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-health-names-daniel-p-isacksen-jr-as-new-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-301291783.html

SOURCE Trinity Health