Trinity Health Grows Urgent Care Services To Improve Access To Care

LIVONIA, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, announced today that it acquired a majority ownership stake in Premier Health, a recognized national leader in urgent care.

The relationship with Premier Health is part of Trinity Health's strategy to increase access to convenient, local health care services in its current communities as well as in new markets in partnership with other leading health care organizations.

"Aligned with our mission to be a transforming healing presence for our communities, our goal is to enhance and expand our urgent care clinic footprint and access to care," said Dan Roth, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Trinity Health. "Through this partnership, urgent care services will be more convenient and accessible to better meet people's needs. Patients will benefit from a seamless, coordinated care experience between urgent care, primary care and other services within the communities we serve together."

In this new partnership, Premier Health will operate approximately 20 existing Trinity Health urgent care locations. Premier Health currently operates more than 70 urgent care clinics across seven states, each with consistently high patient satisfaction scores. Over the next few years, Premier Health will double the number of clinics it operates across several states. These urgent care clinics will be connected with Trinity Health and other local health systems to provide care integrated with appropriate follow-up and primary care services.

In line with this integrated care approach, Premier Health-managed urgent care clinics will operate with the brand of the local health system partner. These urgent care clinics will provide convenient, on-demand care and are equipped to treat more conditions and ailments than traditional retail clinics.

"It's a tremendous honor to work with Trinity Health, a health care system that's known for its commitment to clinical excellence," said Steve Sellars, chief executive officer, Premier Health. "Trinity Health's dedication to serving and improving the health of communities is a perfect match for Premier Health's model of providing radically convenient, consumer-centric services. Together, we will be able to provide greater access to quality, and cost-effective health care services. We are very excited about our future. With Trinity Health as a strategic partner, Premier Health will move forward with an ambitious growth plan that will more than double our nationwide urgent care footprint with locations in at least 20 states."

"We listened to patients and are partnering with Premier Health to offer the latest technologies that make it as easy and convenient as possible for our members to seek safe, quality care," said Mike Englehart, senior vice president, medical groups and ambulatory strategy, Trinity Health. "We look forward to growing our partnership with Premier Health and continuing to deliver care beyond our hospital doors and into our existing and new communities with Premier Health, now a member of our extended Trinity Health family."

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 100 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit Trinity-Health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Premier Health

Founded in 1999, Premier Health is one of the first urgent care operators in the nation to specialize in a health system branded, joint venture partnership model. Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Premier Health currently manages the day-to-day operations of more than 70 clinics as part of multiple partnerships. A recognized leader in the urgent care industry, Premier Health is committed to the delivery of excellent clinical care in a setting that offers each patient a next-level consumer experience. Premier Health affiliated clinics provide care to nearly one million patients annually. All Premier Health clinics are nationally accredited by the Urgent Care Association.

Premier Health's founding partner, Baton Rouge-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, shares ownership. Premier Health is proud of our Catholic heritage and the values it represents. You can follow Premier Health on LinkedIn or Twitter. To learn more, go to PremierHealthUrgentCare.com.

