Trimble Launches Campaign To Donate Up To $100,000 To She Feeds The World

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (TRMB) - Get Report announced today it will match donations up to $100,000 USD in support of global poverty-fighting non-profit organization CARE and their She Feeds the World program during the month of November, 2020. Aiming to improve access to food and nutrition for 50 million women and youth, small-scale producers and their families, She Feeds the World supports programs and projects in more than 76 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Through this donation-matching campaign, Trimble employees, dealers, customers and the larger agriculture community will have the opportunity to donate to increase the overall impact of the campaign for developing rural communities.

"As a company deeply entrenched in agriculture, we are proud to be amplifying the important cause of CARE and She Feeds the World through this campaign," said Jim Chambers, worldwide vice president and general manager, Trimble's Agriculture Division. "In addition, empowering women in developing economies is one of the primary focus areas of the Trimble Foundation Fund, Trimble's philanthropic initiative, and this matching campaign enables our agriculture business to align with that mission. It is greatly important to us that we support programs that connect women with the necessary resources for their farms, families and communities to succeed."

She Feeds the World provides resources and training to women farmers worldwide to give them the tools they need to help increase productivity and efficiency of their farms, which can result in improved crop yields and income. Through improving women's empowerment, access to resources and markets, this project is contributing positively to food access and nutrition while multiplying the impact of agriculture in rural communities.

"Food and nutrition security is now severely impacted by COVID-19, as supply chains are disrupted and markets close," said Juan Echanove, senior director of Food and Water Systems for CARE. "To avoid a crisis in the immediate term, the response to the pandemic must address food and nutrition security, particularly among the most vulnerable and those in extreme poverty, especially women and girls. Support from a global agricultural partner like Trimble will allow us to positively impact even more rural communities during these difficult times, and reach new audiences who share our dedication to fighting poverty."

To participate in this donation-matching campaign, individuals can donate to CARE through Trimble's website during November for each dollar to be matched 1:1. Trimble is also offering farmers the opportunity to enter to win a GFX-750™ display and NAV-900 bundle, no donation necessary.

To donate and enter for a chance to win, visit: https://ag.trimble.com/we-can-feed-the-world.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That's why women and girls are at the heart of CARE's community-based efforts to confront hunger, ensure nutrition and food security for all, improve education and health, create economic opportunity and respond to emergencies. In 2018, CARE worked in 95 countries and reached more than 56 million people around the world. For more information on CARE, visit: www.care.org.

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural landscape. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer and production year. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farms, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering; grade control, water management; flow and application control; harvest solutions; desktop and cloud-based data management; and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: agriculture.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (TRMB) - Get Report, visit: www.trimble.com.

