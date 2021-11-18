TriMas Utilizes Kaizen To Advance The Sustainability Of Its Products And Processes

TriMas (TRS) - Get TriMas Corporation Report today announced the winners of its 2021 TriMas Kaizen Challenge. The 2021 winners are Arrow Engine's A54-E Development and EPA Certification project and TriMas Aerospace's Reduction in Cutting Oil Consumption project.

TriMas launched its annual, enterprise-wide Kaizen Challenge four years ago, as part of the TriMas Business Model. Since its introduction, more than 110 of the Company's top product, process and service-related projects have been submitted into the competition from 20 different locations in nine countries. Annually, the TriMas Leadership Team reviews each of the top projects and selects winners based on specific criteria including the positive impacts on the environment and business, as well as the demonstrated use of employee engagement and the tools of Kaizen.

"This year's submissions were of the highest quality level since we began the TriMas Kaizen Challenge," said Thomas Amato, TriMas President & CEO. "I thank all of our Kaizen teams around the world for their efforts. Kaizen, which simply translates to ' change for good', has proven to be an effective way for TriMas to leverage our employee engagement to drive sustainability improvements in all of our processes and products."

The A54-E Development and EPA Certification project was a cross-functional team effort within TriMas' Arrow Engine business, and was presented by Ms. Adonis Escobar, Industrial Engineer. The project led to the development and commercialization of a new engine for expanded use in agricultural, off-highway industrial, and stationary and mobile power generation applications. Using the tools of Kaizen, the team identified advancements, as compared to older models, that facilitated EPA certification, significantly reduced carbon and nitrous emissions, streamlined manufacturing processes, and added a remote user application to enhance monitoring and service.

The Reduction in Cutting Oil Consumption project was also a cross-functional team effort within TriMas' Monogram Aerospace Fasteners business, which was presented by Mr. Ed Guzman, Continuous Improvement & Lean Manager. Using the tools of Kaizen, the project led to the identification, testing and implementation of an alternative cutting oil, which enhances machining throughput and tool wear, while reducing overall process waste. The findings from this Kaizen project can be applied to multiple TriMas locations.

Additional 2021 TriMas Kaizen Challenge finalist projects were submitted by: TriMas Packaging's locations in Rohnert Park, California; Neunkirchen, Germany; and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; as well as TriMas' Norris Cylinder locations in Longview, Texas, and Huntsville, Alabama.

"We thank all of this year's TriMas Kaizen Challenge project teams and look forward to another year of the use of Kaizen to drive robust process and product innovation across TriMas," concluded Amato.

