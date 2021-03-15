TriMas Announces Pricing Of $400 Million Debt Offering

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that it has priced its offering of $400 million in aggregate principal of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in an offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended...

TriMas (TRS) - Get Report today announced that it has priced its offering of $400 million in aggregate principal of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in an offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.125%. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on March 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

TriMas intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Notes offering to redeem all of its outstanding 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the "Existing 2025 Notes"). Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such Notes nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. This press release also does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Existing 2025 Notes.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, contained herein, including those relating to TriMas' business, financial condition or future results, involve risks and uncertainties with respect to, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of the ongoing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our operations, customers and suppliers, as well as related actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response, each of which is uncertain, rapidly changing and difficult to predict; general economic and currency conditions; material and energy costs; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including goodwill or other intangible asset impairment charges; competitive factors; future trends; our ability to realize our business strategies; our ability to identify attractive acquisition candidates, successfully integrate acquired operations or realize the intended benefits of such acquisitions; information technology and other cyber-related risks; the performance of our subcontractors and suppliers; supply constraints; market demand; intellectual property factors; litigation; government and regulatory actions, including, without limitation, climate change legislation and other environmental regulations, as well as the impact of tariffs, quotas and surcharges; our leverage; liabilities imposed by our debt instruments; labor disputes; changes to fiscal and tax policies; contingent liabilities relating to acquisition activities; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events, including natural disasters and public health crises; the potential impact of Brexit; our future prospects; and other risks that are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005844/en/