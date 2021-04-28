TriMas Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

TriMas (TRS) - Get Report today announced the retirement of Robert (Bob) Zalupski as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. In connection with this development, and as part of the Company's succession planning process, TriMas also announced the appointment of Scott Mell as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2021. He will report to Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zalupski, who has served in finance leadership roles within TriMas for 19 years, and as its Chief Financial Officer since January 2015, joined TriMas in 2002. Over the years, he played a critical role in a number of the Company's strategic and financial business initiatives, which included leading global cash management, capital allocation and capital structuring initiatives, as well as managing numerous acquisitions, divestitures and a spin-off. He has been an instrumental member of TriMas' leadership team, and vital to the development and successful execution of the Company's business strategies. Mr. Zalupski has agreed to stay on with TriMas through September 30, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition and support the execution of any special assignments.

"Bob has made significant contributions to TriMas over his career, and I thank him for his commitment and dedication," said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and CEO. "I have been fortunate to work with Bob over the past five years, partnering together to drive an extensive strategic, financial and cultural turnaround, including significantly redirecting our portfolio of businesses. I want to personally thank Bob for all that he has achieved while at TriMas, and wish him and his wife, Susan, the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Mr. Mell joins TriMas with more than 25 years of strategic leadership and financial management experience. Since 2018, he has served as Managing Director of Recovery & Transformation Services for Riveron, working on a variety of projects across a diverse set of industries. In this role with Riveron, he has led important projects at TriMas over the past three years to support continuous improvement efforts within TriMas' Packaging and TriMas' Aerospace segments.

"We are pleased to be adding such a qualified and experienced member to our leadership team," commented Mr. Amato. "Scott has an impressive track record of delivering results, and his financial, operational and strategic experiences will be important to TriMas as we continue to grow and drive enhanced operational performance across our business portfolio. He has significant global experience including proven leadership, finance, accounting, operational and systems expertise, cultivated from within large, global multi-national businesses."

Prior to his tenure at Riveron, Mr. Mell served in a variety of roles for Ernst & Young, McKinsey & Company, AlixPartners and PriceWaterhouse. His experiences included a diverse set of leadership positions, including serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Transformation Officer, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Executive Officer. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Finance and Marketing from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

"On behalf of TriMas' Board of Directors, I would like to thank Bob for his many years of service and the positive impacts he has made to TriMas," commented Samuel Valenti III, TriMas Chairman. "During his tenure, Bob has helped build a disciplined financial culture and remarkable capital structure that leave TriMas well-positioned for sustained success in the future. Building upon this foundation, we look forward to Scott joining the team and the contributions he will make as we accelerate our growth."

Also, in connection with this announcement, Jan van Dijk, TriMas' Vice President Tax & Treasury, will now be appointed to TriMas Vice President & Treasurer. Mr. van Dijk has been with TriMas since 2018, and has led a number of high-impact assignments in his current role. He will continue to oversee TriMas' corporate tax, cash management and planning, banking and treasury functions.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

