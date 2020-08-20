Trilogy Metals To Hold Conference Call For The Arctic Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc.(TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") will be holding a conference call tomorrow morning to discuss the results of its Feasibility Study for the Arctic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Project in the Ambler mining district of Northwestern Alaska. The Company's presentation can be viewed by accessing the webcast link below.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in north-western Alaska. On December 19, 2020, South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

