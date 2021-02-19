Trilogy Health Services President & CEO Leigh Ann Barney Named McKnight's Women Of Distinction Hall Of Honor Inductee

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leigh Ann Barney, President & CEO of Trilogy Health Services, a provider of senior living services in over 110 communities across the Midwest, has been named one of McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor Inductees.

According to McKnight's, "Hall of Honor inductees are senior-level professionals in the C-suite or at a level equivalent to vice president or higher and have made a significant impact on their organization or the long-term care industry." Barney, who assumed the role of President & CEO at Trilogy in 2019, has been with the company for 20 years, during which time she has served in various roles, including Chief Stewardship Officer and Chief Operating Officer. During her time with the company, she has overseen critical areas of operations, including clinical, pharmacy, and therapy services. Barney has also seen the company through times of crisis, including a ransomware attack and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am deeply humbled to be named a Hall of Honor inductee alongside so many incredible women leaders in our industry," commented Barney. "Because our workforce is predominately women, I think we at Trilogy have an intimate understanding of the unique and invaluable contributions they can make to the workplace. I wouldn't be where I am without the women who have supported me, both personally and professionally, and I look forward to growing more strong women leaders here at Trilogy."

"Hats off to these amazing leaders. By their thoughts and deeds, they have made notable contributions to this critically important field," McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor said.

