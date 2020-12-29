Trillium Gold Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) (" Trillium" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items presented at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 21, 2020 (the " Meeting"), including the election of Robert Schafer, Russell Starr, David Velisek, Robert Kang and Krisztian Toth as directors of the Company.

The Company also received disinterested shareholder approval for the Company's recently adopted share compensation plan (the " Share Compensation Plan"), which replaces the Company's existing 10% rolling stock option plan.

The purpose of the Share Compensation Plan is to advance the interests of the Company and its shareholders by: (a) ensuring that the interests of officers and employees are aligned with the success of the Company; (b) encouraging stock ownership by such persons; and (c) providing compensation opportunities to attract, retain and motivate such persons.

The Share Compensation Plan includes a rolling stock option plan that provides for the grant of stock options and a fixed restricted share unit plan that provides for the grant of restricted share units (" RSUs"). Under the Share Compensation Plan, awards are available to directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as certain consultants to the Company.

The aggregate number of common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares") which may be reserved for issuance under the Share Compensation Plan shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, provided however that the total number of Common Shares which may be reserved for the grant of RSUs shall be limited to 600,000. Certain restrictions on awards of RSUs and grants of options in any given year apply as follows: (a) the total number of Common Shares issuable to any one person shall not exceed 5% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis (b) the total number of Common Shares issuable to insiders as a group, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis; (c) the total number of Common Shares issuable to any one consultant, shall not exceed 2% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis; and (d) the total number of Common Shares issuable to all persons retained by the Company to provide Investor Relations Activities (as defined in the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual), shall not exceed 2% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, provided however that persons retained by the Company to provide Investor Relations Activities, shall not be eligible to receive RSUs.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

" Russell Starr "

Russell StarrPresident, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

Disclosure and Caution

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

