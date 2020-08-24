Triller, One Of World's Top Apps Announces Strategic Alliance With India's Largest Music Streaming Service, JioSaavn

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral music platform, Triller announced today its new strategic partnership with India's largest music streaming service and Reliance owned, JioSaavn. Being the first of many announcements to come from these two digital powerhouses, JioSaavn will soon be embedding Triller into the streamer; front and center.

When any music video is watched within the JioSaavn streamer it will automatically be a Triller music video, which will exponentially grow Triller's users and usage. Furthermore, JioSaavn's streamer will have a prominent button to "Make a Triller Video" on the main screen of the platform.

With Triller's recent growth and setting the record of being the only app to simultaneously be the #1 downloaded app in over 50 countries, including India, it has quickly begun its widespread expansion with several tactical partnerships. Both Triller and JioSaavn pride themselves on delivering the best content and technology to their userbase, therefore this high-class offering will be pivotal once it rolls out in the next term.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent investments from Google and Facebook into JioSaavn's stakeholder, Reliance. Those significant investments total to over $10 Billion, positioning JioSaavn as one of the largest streaming services in the world. Its key partnerships include Amazon, Shazam, Twitter, Facebook, and Sony Music.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have partnered with not only the biggest company in India but one of the biggest and most important companies in the world," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller and co-owner of Proxima. "Becoming the backbone music video streamer of JioSaavn as well as such a prominent position within its app, is an unparalleled honor. We will make sure to provide its 300M users with unparalleled and best of class service."

Rishi Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of JioSaavn said, "We have built a user-centric and data driven platform with a focus on consumer experience and groundbreaking original content. As we grow, we are committed to advancing our world class product; always at the intersection of music and entertainment. Connecting creators to millions of fans is at the core of everything we do. Our cross-platform collaboration with TRILLER enables artists to create and express our culture in the most innovate ways. We are confident that this partnership will exponentially grow both companies."

Triller is majority-owned by Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht's Proxima.

About TrillerTriller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About ProximaProxima was founded by Ryan Kavanaugh, one of the most prolific entertainment and finance entrepreneurs. He has financed and produced over 200 films, grossing more than $17 billion in revenue. Kavanaugh's significant contributions to media led Variety to name him 2011's "Showman of the Year," and led to his inclusion on both Fortune's 40 Under 40 list, and Forbes' 2013 list of youngest billionaires. He is the 25th highest grossing producer in box office history, having made films such as several of the Fast and Furious features, Mama Mia, 300, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Hancock, Bridesmaids, Fighter, Limitless and many others.

Kavanaugh also structured a first-of-its-kind deal for Marvel in 2004, which allowed Marvel to take creative control of its properties, generate unrivaled value, and change the film industry forever. He also formed what is known today as Critical Content, one of the largest television companies, which was sold for close to $200 million, and Independent Sports Group, which has become the 2nd largest sports agency in the United States.

Outside of entertainment, Proxima's family office affiliate invests in technology, biotech, fintech and media. Its past successes include Noventis, which Kavanaugh co-founded and helped to build, that recently sold for close to $400 million; Juno, to which it provided seed investment capital and was the largest biotech IPO of 2014 with a sale in 2018 over $10 Billion, and the recent acquisition of Triller.

About JioSaavnFounded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it the largest music streaming service in India with millions of monthly active users.

The company has 900+ label partnerships and growing, including Universal, Sony, T-Series, Tips, YRF, Saregama, Eros and Warner Music. In addition to 55 million+ tracks in 16 languages, JioSaavn -- honored by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies -- also offers a slate of original, non-music audio programs ranging from Bollywood to comedy, storytelling to cricket.

In 2016, JioSaavn expanded its content offering into Original Programming. Having grown significantly since then, JioSaavn Podcasts has created over 200 hours of original content and hosts a suite of new programming covering a wide range of relatable topics, like parenting, storytelling & culture, lifestyle & health and film & TV. The company has developed well-known, category defining podcasts such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Bhai ke Raapchick Reviews and Talking Music. JioSaavn Podcasts has also created noteworthy partnerships with independent creators and creator networks across the world.

JioSaavn's team of 300+ works across offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New York and California. For more information, visit www.jio.com/jiosaavn .

Press Contact: Triller@hstrategies.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triller-one-of-worlds-top-apps-announces-strategic-alliance-with-indias-largest-music-streaming-service-jiosaavn-301117284.html

SOURCE Triller